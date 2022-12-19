Whitecap Selling Assets For $419 Million

Whitecap Resources Inc. has entered into three definitive agreements to dispose of certain non-strategic assets, effective Oct. 1, 2022 for aggregate consideration of $419 million, consisting of $394 million in cash and producing assets that consolidate working interest in its operated Butte, Saskatchewan core area.

