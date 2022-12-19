DOB Land Sale Analysis: Farmington, Wild River & Crossfield Parcels Highlight Alberta’s Dec. 14 Sale

At the Dec. 14 land sale, the last Alberta sale for 2022, the province sold 24,628 hectares of P&NG leases and licences for $11.92 million. Additionally, 4,160 hectares of oilsands leases sold for $1.74 million. This brings the total cumulative bonus paid to-date for the year in Alberta to $459.37 million.

