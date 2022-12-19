CGG Announces Sale Of U.S. Land Seismic Multi-Client Library

CGG is selling its U.S. land seismic multi-client library to Bon Ton Seismic LLC, encompassing approximately 20,000 square miles (about 52 000 square kilometres) of 3D seismic data for a total cash consideration of US$63 million.

