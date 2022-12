Advantage Announces Preliminary Results Of Substantial Issuer Bid

Advantage Energy Ltd. announced the preliminary results of its substantial issuer bid, pursuant to which the company offered to purchase for cancellation up to $100 million of its common shares and which expired on Dec. 16, 2022.

