Obsidian Rig Releases 14 Additional Wells

Since the end of the third quarter, Obsidian Energy Ltd. rig released an additional 14.0 wells (13.4 net), including four Cardium wells (4.0 net) in Willesden Green, three Cardium wells (2.9 net) and one vertical Devonian well (0.5 net) in Pembina, and five Bluesky wells (5.0 net) and one Clearwater well (1.0 net) in Peace River.

