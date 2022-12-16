Chevron Invests In Svante

Chevron New Energies (CNE), a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., and Svante announced that Chevron is the lead investor in Svante’s Series E fundraising round, which raised $318 million that will be used to accelerate the manufacturing of Svante’s carbon capture technology.

