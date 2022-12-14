Pason Increases Investment In Intelligent Wellhead Systems

Pason Systems Inc. has increased its non-controlling investment in Intelligent Wellhead Systems Inc. (IWS) through the acquisition of outstanding common shares of IWS for an aggregate purchase price of $7.9 million and an agreement to invest up to $25 million in preferred shares of IWS.
