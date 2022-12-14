Keyera Increases Interest In Core Fort Saskatchewan Facilities

Keyera Corp. is acquiring an additional 21 per cent working interest in the Keyera Fort Saskatchewan (KFS) complex from Plains Midstream Canada, bringing its total ownership in KFS to 98 per cent.

