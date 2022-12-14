CER Approves Westcoast’s Proposed 2023 Interim Tolls

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has approved Westcoast Energy Inc.’s proposed 2023 interim tolls as filed, pending a subsequent or amended order affecting Westcoast’s tolls.

