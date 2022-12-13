Putting It Back – Carbon Sequestration Projects: The Pathway To Commerciality

The future of Canadian carbon capture, utilization and storage is being charted now.

Synergies are advancing rapidly in technical advancement & innovation. With the rapid development and large-scale application of carbon emission reduction technologies and projects, the oil and gas industry will move toward low-carbon, efficient, and sustainable development while ensuring the secure supply of oil and gas. CCS can significantly reduce CO₂ emissions in facilities — some currently capture 90 per cent or even 100 per cent of CO2 produced.

With the Alberta government currently reviewing 25 proposed CCS projects, find out more at the PJVA’s presentations on CCUS projects — CCUS: The Pathway to Commerciality — January 18th at the Calgary Petroleum Club with McDaniel & Associates LLC’s Francis Morin and Entropy Inc.’s Matt Ng.

Get tickets at https://lnkd.in/g7qBQ4eF

