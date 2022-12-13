Oilsands Evaluation Permits, B.C. Approvals Drive Monthly Licence Record For 2022

A spate of oilsands evaluation permits as well as a batch of new B.C. licence approvals resulted in a four-year monthly high for permits in November.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more