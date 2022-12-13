Mullen Group Sells Non-Core Hydrovac Assets

Mullen Group Ltd. closed an asset purchase agreement with Environmental 360 Solutions Ltd. (E360S), which included E360S purchasing the hydrovac assets and business operating out of Sherwood Park, Alberta, under the former operating entity Canadian Hydrovac Ltd. and the hydrovac assets and business operating out of Hardisty, Alberta, under the former operating entity Recon Utility Search L.P.

