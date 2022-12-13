Chronos And Samoth Oilfield Close Deal; To Form Lycos Energy

Lycos Energy Inc. announced the completion of the previously announced business combination between Samoth Oilfield Inc., Chronos Resources Ltd. and 2470638 Alberta Ltd.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more