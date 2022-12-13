B.C. Centre For Innovation, Clean Energy Opens Funding Process For Cleantech

The British Columbia Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE) announced a 2023 Open Call for Innovation, with expression of interest applications being accepted from Jan. 16 until 5 p.m. PT on Feb 10, 2023.

