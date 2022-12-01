First Helium In Non-Brokered Private Placement

First Helium Inc. announced a non-brokered private placement whereby the company will issue up to 10 million units for total gross proceeds of up to $2 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more