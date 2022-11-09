Search
Markets
Upstream

Ovintiv Expects Cash Flow Windfall In 2023 As Hedges Roll Off

Strong oil and gas prices heading into 2023, combined with disadvantaged hedges ending at year-end 2022, should result in Ovintiv Inc. enjoying a free cash flow windfall in 2023, executive VP and chief financial officer Corey Code told analysts at the company’s third quarter conference call Wednesday.

Continue Reading.
Start a Free Trial

Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.

Start a free trial Start your free trial

Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits:

  • 3X Daily News Briefs
  • Oilsands Data
  • Interactive Data Dashboards
  • Infographics
  • And more

Your company may have purchased an enterprise-wide subscription for the Daily Oil Bulletin.

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!