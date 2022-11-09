KAPS Now 90% Complete, Costs Up: Keyera

As of the end of October, Keyera Corp. said that the Key Access Pipeline System (KAPS) is 90 per cent complete with $850 million (net to Keyera) spent to date.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more