Helium Evolution Confirms First Farmout Well Spud By North American Helium

Helium Evolution Incorporated’s partner, North American Helium (NAH), has spud the first well, NAH Grasslands 13-30-2-8W3, on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan, pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement.

