Perpetual Outlines 2023 Spending Plan

Perpetual Energy Inc.'s board of directors approved a capital budget of $29 - 32 million for 2023, including $5 to $7 million to be spent in the first quarter for pipeline infrastructure and to drill two (1.0 net) wells at East Edson.

