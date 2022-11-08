Infographic: North America Dominates Global Upstream Deal Landscape In Q3

Q3 2022 saw just over $30 billion in new deals announced worldwide, with North America dominating deal values.

Assets changing hands across Canada and the United States accounted for 70 per cent of the Q3 global spend on upstream assets.

View deal details and analysis with Evaluate Energy’s latest M&A infographic.

“The 70 per cent figure climbs even higher in reality once you factor in the 25 per cent stake acquired in Repsol’s global portfolio by EIG, a portfolio which includes a significant presence across the U.S.,” said Eoin Coyne, Evaluate Energy’s senior M&A analyst.

The United States saw the largest individual deal of the quarter — another Marcellus acquisition by EQT Corp. The natural gas producer acquired producing and midstream assets for $5.2 billion from THQ Appalachia I LLC and THQ-XcL Holdings I LLC, respectively. EQT has been the dominant acquirer in the Marcellus over the past five years, responsible for more than half of all publicly announced M&A spending.

Evaluate Energy’s infographic includes details on every EQT Marcellus and Appalachian Basin acquisition since 2017, as well as:

Analysis on gas deals growing in popularity at times of record prices;

Details on Canada’s largest quarterly spend for over a year;

Statistics on the Top 10 upstream deals worldwide;

Analysis on recent sales by the world’s oil and gas majors.

