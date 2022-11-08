Ensign’s Operating Time, Revenue In Canada Jumps In Q3.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. recorded year-over-year increases in both drilling operating days and well servicing operating hours in Canada during the three-month span ending Sept. 30, 2022.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more