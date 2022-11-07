Search
Upstream

Third Quarter Results Call Officially Signals The Changing Of The Guard At Baytex

It was the passing of the torch during Baytex Energy Corp.’s Q3 results conference call Friday, as now retired president and CEO Ed LaFehr delivered the quarterly rundown to analysts for the last time and his successor, Eric Greager, assumed the top role.

Continue Reading.
Start a Free Trial

Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.

Start a free trial Start your free trial

Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits:

  • 3X Daily News Briefs
  • Oilsands Data
  • Interactive Data Dashboards
  • Infographics
  • And more

Your company may have purchased an enterprise-wide subscription for the Daily Oil Bulletin.

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!