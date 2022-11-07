DOB Land Sale Analysis: Elmworth, Simonette Parcels Highlight Alberta’s Nov. 2 Sale

The province sold 35,527.2 hectares of P&NG leases and licences in the Nov. 2 land sale bringing in $20.22 million. Additionally, 13,385.01 hectares of oilsands leases sold for $2.1 million. This brings the total cumulative bonus paid to-date in Alberta to $415.2 million.

