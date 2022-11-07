Cenovus Renews Share Buyback Program

Cenovus Energy Inc. announced the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has approved the renewal of the company’s normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to purchase up to 136.72 million common shares during the 12-month period commencing Nov. 9, 2022 and ending Nov. 8, 2023.

