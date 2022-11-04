Strong Clearwater Results Help Boost Baytex’s Q3 Volumes

Baytex Energy Corp. says it’s “building operational momentum” in the Clearwater as the company approaches 2023, with current production in the play of 10,000 bbls/d driving an expected corporate exit rate production of 87,000 to 88,000 boe/d.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more