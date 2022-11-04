Headwater Releases Preliminary 2023 Budget

Headwater Exploration Inc. outlined an initial capital budget for 2023 of $200 million resulting in 2023 annual average production of 18,000 boe/d (92 per cent heavy oil).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more