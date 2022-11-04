Enbridge Sanctions T-South Pipeline Expansion, Announces Open Season For T-North

Enbridge Inc. is proceeding with a 300-mmcf/d expansion of the T-South segment of its B.C. pipeline system at a capital cost of up to C$3.6 billion, the company announced this morning.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more