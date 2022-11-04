ClearStream’s Revenues Up For Q3

ClearStream Energy Services Inc.’s revenues for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2022 were $171.9 million, representing an increase of $63.3 million or 58.2 per cent from Q3 2021 and a decrease of $1.3 million or 0.8 per cent from Q2 2022.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more