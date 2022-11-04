Baytex Ups 2022 Spending As Inflationary Pressures Mount

Baytex Energy Corp. now anticipates full-year 2022 exploration and development expenditures of approximately $515 million, up three per cent from the previously targeted $500 million which represented the high-end of the company’s prior guidance range of $450-$500 million.
