Baytex Ups 2022 Spending As Inflationary Pressures Mount

Baytex Energy Corp. now anticipates full-year 2022 exploration and development expenditures of approximately $515 million, up three per cent from the previously targeted $500 million which represented the high-end of the company’s prior guidance range of $450-$500 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more