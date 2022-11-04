AKITA Posts Net Income In Q3, Reversing Loss

AKITA Drilling Ltd.’s net income was $2.6 million in the third quarter, reversing from a net loss of $6.43 million in the same period of 2021.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more