West Path Delivery 2023 Project Receives Federal Government Approval

The federal government has approved the NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd (NGTL) West Path Delivery 2023 (WP2023) pipeline project with 34 binding conditions related to environmental protection, the involvement of Indigenous people in monitoring, safety and integrity, and employment and training.

