Suncor’s 2023 Budget ‘Reflects A Thorough Review’ Of Assets, Performance Targets

Suncor Energy Inc.’s 2023 capital guidance of $5.4-5.8 billion was calculated and determined under an expanded lens and by a partly re-tooled management team, the company’s interim president and CEO Kris Smith told an investors day event Tuesday.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more