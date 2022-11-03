Record Output For Paramount

Paramount Resources Ltd. achieved record quarterly sales volumes of 97,601 boe/d (46 per cent liquids) in the third quarter, including record monthly sales volumes of 104,506 boe/d (46 per cent liquids) in September.

