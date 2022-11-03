Advantage Announces Intention To Start Substantial Issuer Bid

Advantage Energy Ltd.’s board has authorized the initiation of a substantial issuer bid pursuant to which the company intends to offer to purchase for cancellation up to $100 million of its common shares.

