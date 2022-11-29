Tidewater Midstream And Tidewater Renewables Announce CEO Transition

Robert Colcleugh has been appointed interim chief executive officer of both Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. and Tidewater Renewables Ltd., effective Nov. 28, 2022.

