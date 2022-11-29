Suncor To Retain And Optimize Its Petro-Canada Retail Business

Suncor Energy Inc. today announced that, following a comprehensive review, it has decided to retain and continue to improve and optimize the Petro-Canada retail business, increasing its EBITDA contribution and strengthening the company’s integrated refining & marketing business.

