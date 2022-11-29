Suncor Sets 2023 Budget At $5.4–$5.8 Billion

Suncor Energy Inc.’s initial 2023 capital expenditure guidance has been set at $5.4–$5.8 billion, an increase from its full-year 2022 spending outlook of $4.9-$5.2 billion.

