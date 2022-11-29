One Exchange Corp. – Calgary’s Leading Crude Oil Brokerage Firm

Our History

At the heart of the Canadian energy market, Calgary is home to broad spectrum of energy related companies. As a Calgary energy brokerage, One Exchange is active in the North American energy market alongside this dynamic list of companies. In order to understand what we do as an energy brokerage it is helpful to look at the history that has shaped our environment.

Before there were trading platforms, software, and other technologies that have now become standard in the industry, Canadian crude oil markets traded through the price posting system. The posting system was not real time with live intraday price updates. Instead, it was a daily price report of CAD/m3 posted by a number of large market participants who set the value for those wanting to transact that given day. Trading the grades of Canadian crude was cumbersome under this system. To enhance trading, market participants developed and adopted the price convention that is still used today which is a differential versus the WTI CMA (West Texas Intermediate Calendar Monthly Average). This differential pricing system provided the market with a more reflective price over the postage system which settled at the end of each month.

Under the differential pricing system, there are a number of factors to consider that drive the price of various grades of Canadian oil and Condensate; WTI, USD/CAD, Pipeline capacity, refining margins, production levels to name a few. Keeping up with all the micro and macro economic factors can be very challenging.

With market variables changing by the minute, One Exchange helps by providing a full range of transaction services to producers, hedgers, refiners or speculators to help navigate efficiently through the market ranging from execution to real-time index calculations and end of day settlements.

Our New Trade Platform offers secure online access via web browser to real-time North American Crude Oil, Natural Gas, and NGL markets. No installation required, everything runs from your web browser.

• Web Based Trading - No Installation required

• Access to North American Energy Market

Advanced Functionality

• Implied Spread Capability

• Timed Orders

• Ice Berg Capability - Manage Large Volume Orders

• Complete Order Management via the Order Book

• Export Historical Trades via the Trade Book

Mobile Application

• Remote Access to view Real-Time Market Activity

• Pin Markets of Interest

The OX Trade Platform offers API connectivity to allow straight through processing of trade data and settlements to directly flow into your back-office systems.

• Trade Data

• Settlement Data

The One Exchange customer portal gives you access to all of your trade data and daily settlement information via an easily accessible website.

• Excel Exports

• Full Historical Data

One Exchange sends out reports daily after market close.

• Daily Settlement Report

• Monthly Volume Weighted Index

• Daily Market Commentary

Email: info@oneexchangecorp.com

Phone: 403-215-5500

www.oneexchangecorp.com