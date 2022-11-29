Costs Climbing On Coastal GasLink: TC Energy

A mix of a difficult construction conditions, environmental impediments, labour competition and contractor underperformance is driving up costs on the Coastal GasLink pipeline, a TC Energy Corporation executive said today at the company’s investor day in Toronto.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more