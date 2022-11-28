Surge Closes Over-Allotment Option

Surge Energy Inc. has closed an over-allotment option that was fully exercised by a syndicate of underwriters to the offering led by National Bank Financial Inc. and Peters & Co. Limited to purchase an additional 1,135,200 common shares of the company a $9.25 per share for gross proceeds of $10,500,600.

