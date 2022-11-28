Peyto Exploration Seeking Senior Geologist

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. is one of Canada's largest natural gas exploration and production companies with a 24-year history of profitably developing resource plays within the Alberta Deep Basin. During this time, Peyto has identified and drilled over 1,200 horizontal gas wells and has a need for the following geoscience position to complement our strong technical team to grow and develop our opportunities into 2023 and beyond.

We have an immediate opening for a full time Senior Geologist in our Calgary office. Applicants should have:

10 – 20 years of well-rounded exploration and development experience focused primarily on the Alberta Deep Basin

Experience handling horizontal geological well operations

A team-based approach to exploration and development, good communication skills and be comfortable working independently when required

A minimum of a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology or equivalent discipline

APEGA status as a Professional Geologist or eligibility to acquire it

The successful candidate will become part of a small, very active and well-seasoned multi-disciplinary team focused on pursuing drilling opportunities across multiple zones throughout Peyto's core areas in western Alberta.

Individuals interested in this rewarding opportunity are encouraged to submit resumes in confidence by December 2, 2022 to:

Human Resources

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Suite 300, 600 – 3rd Ave. S.W.

Calgary, AB T2P 0G5

or

careers@peyto.com

We wish to express our thanks to all applicants for their interest and effort in applying for the position; however, only candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.