Courses and Conferences

M&A&D Influences In Evolving Energy Markets, Dec. 13, 2022

In 2022 energy dynamics were again unprecedented. Financial institutions are responding to and leading in the emerging and evolving energy sectors, as well as remaining active and supportive of our fundamental energy markets. Come hear how energy transition, energy security, extreme volatility and more play into our local energy sector. We'll recap 2022 themes and explore what 2023 will bring in terms of commodity prices and M&A&D activity.  

Presented by Kathleen Dixon — BMO Capital Markets

For full agenda, visit CSEE Website.

Location: Zoom Webinar 
Date/Time Information: Tuesday, December 13, 2022 (from 10:00 to 11:00am MST)

For more Information and Registration visit CSEE Website

 

