Strathcona Applies To AER For Sulphur Recovery Unit At Orion

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has received applications from Strathcona Resources Ltd. for a temporary variance to Interim Directive 2001-03 Sulphur Recovery Guidelines for the Province of Alberta until Dec. 31, 2023, to facilitate the engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of a sulphur recovery unit (SRU) and associated sulphur management plan at Orion.

