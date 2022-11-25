Razor Says Subsidiary Has ‘Partly Commissioned’ Geothermal Power Plant

FutEra Power Corp., a subsidiary of Razor Energy Corp., has partially commissioned the first co-produced geothermal power plant in Canada with a nameplate capacity of 21 MW of which up to 30 per cent will be sustainable clean power generation.

