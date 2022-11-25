CNOOC Applies To AER To Align Regulatory Directive With Groundwater Monitoring Program

CNOOC Petroleum North America ULC has applied to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) to align its existing Groundwater Monitoring Program (GMP) with the Sept. 29, 2021 issue of the Alberta Environment and Parks (AEP) Directive for the Assessment of Non-Saline Groundwater in Direct Contact with Bitumen for In Situ Operations.

