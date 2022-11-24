Smith Fleshes Out Energy Agenda To CAOEC Audience

Getting new pipelines to tidewater, rebuilding Alberta’s natural gas industry, and helping Indigenous communities raise their standard of living through resource development partnerships will drive the Alberta government’s energy agenda going forward, new Premier Danielle Smith told a packed house at the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) 2023 State of the Industry forecast event in Calgary.

