Smith Fleshes Out Energy Agenda To CAOEC Audience

Getting new pipelines to tidewater, rebuilding Alberta’s natural gas industry, and helping Indigenous communities raise their standard of living through resource development partnerships will drive the Alberta government’s energy agenda going forward, new Premier Danielle Smith told a packed house at the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) 2023 State of the Industry forecast event in Calgary.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.