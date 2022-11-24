Good Times Back For Energy Industry, But Path Ahead Uncertain: CAOEC Panel

Western Canada’s oil and gas sector is back on solid footing as higher prices have allowed operators to repair balance sheets and invest in new production, a panel of industry leaders told the audience at the at the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) 2023 State of the Industry forecast event in Calgary.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more