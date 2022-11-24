First Helium Completes Disposal Well Conversion

First Helium Inc. reported the conversion of a previously abandoned wellbore to a water disposal well, along with necessary equipment installation and modifications to its Worsley oil battery, has been successfully completed.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more