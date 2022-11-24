Enbridge Embraces Renewables On Network To Help Reduce Emissions

Enbridge Inc. remains “keenly interested” in applying solar technologies on both the utilities scale and distributed generation, supporting both the conventional midstream and renewables sectors for the low-carbon energy future, says David Watkins, director of self-power and joint-venture partnerships.
