Alberta’s Forecast Revenue From Non-Renewable Resources Surges

The Alberta government’s non-renewable resource revenue (NRR) is forecast at $28.1 billion in 2022/23, $12 billion higher than in 2021/22 and $14.3 billion more than estimated in Budget 2022, the province said this afternoon in its mid-year fiscal update.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more